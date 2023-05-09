Events happening this weekend on Oahu: May 12 – May 14

HONOLULU (KITV4) – It’s Mother’s Day weekend and we’ve gathered a few fun things you can do with your loved ones on Oahu!
If you’re on the outer islands and still looking for things to do with your mama this Mother’s Day, don’t worry we got you covered! Check out the article about all of the special Mama’s Day events happening across the islands.
Get the freshest fruits and veggies from the best farmers on Oahu!
Bishop Museum After Hours – May 12, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Bishop Museum is partnering up with Hawaii Walls Mural Festival in Kalihi and is welcoming 6 new murals on their 15-acre property! To celebrate the grand opening of those new murals there will be a special program that includes a talk story session with the festival founder Jasper Wong and director, actor, and writer Justin Chon!
Kakaako Farmers Market Bike Valet – May 13, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
If you’re planning on riding your bike to the Kakaako Farmers Market, the Hawaii Bicycling League will be offering free bike valet in celebration of Bike Month! For more information on Bike Month and other exciting events happening within it, read my article about it here.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.