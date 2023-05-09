 Skip to main content
Events happening this weekend on Oahu: May 12 – May 14

Events happening this weekend on Oahu: May 12 – May 14

HONOLULU (KITV4) – It’s Mother’s Day weekend and we’ve gathered a few fun things you can do with your loved ones on Oahu!

If you’re on the outer islands and still looking for things to do with your mama this Mother’s Day, don’t worry we got you covered! Check out the article about all of the special Mama’s Day events happening across the islands.

Kakaako honolulu farmers market may 12
Bishop Museum After Hours
Middle Eats 808 pic
PAW Patrol Live!
Kakaaako Farmers Market
HBL free bike valet
May is Bike Month in Hawaii
Pizza Paint and Create event
Malama Hawaii Makers Market WAIKIKI 5.13
Free Helmet Giveaway 2023
May is Bike Month in Hawaii

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

An error occurred