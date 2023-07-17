Events happening this weekend on Oahu: July 21 – July 23

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Take a look at what’s going on this weekend! Everything from places to eat, dance, drink, and shop… we’ve got you covered!
What the Truck?! – July 21, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Take a look at what’s going on this weekend! Everything from places to eat, dance, drink, and shop… we’ve got you covered!
What the Truck?! – July 21, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Grab something ono to eat and drink in Waikele this weekend! There will be over 50 of the best food trucks on the island that you have to try.
SALT Summer Nights – July 21, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Happening at The Barn, enjoy a night filled with great live music from local artists. Unwind with specialty drinks and ono food from the restaurants that SALT has to offer.
Barbie Movie comes out - July 21
The highly anticipated film is finally coming to theaters this weekend! Everyone from near and far, and of all ages, is expected to get a ticket for "Barbie"! Will you be part of the audience? I know I will!
Get your tickets at any theater, Regal or Consolidated, on Oahu!
Disney’s Aladdin Jr. – July 21 – July 23
Grab your magic carpet and head over to the Hawaii Ballet Theater this weekend for a fun night in a “whole new world”!
Keiki to Kupuna Family Fun Day – July 22, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The whole ohana will have a great time at this FREE event that’s open to the public. There will be lots of exciting activities for everyone to enjoy.
The Mom Made Market – July 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Shop local this weekend from over 30 small businesses that are run by amazing mothers! The market will be in Kahala Mall, don’t miss out!
Bark in the Park – July 22, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Calling all pet owners! Bring your furry pet to Kaka’ako’s popular Bark in the Park event! Sign up for pet workout classes, shop at a pop-up market, take tons of pictures, and enjoy other fun retailers that will also be participating.
Summer Kick-Off Event – July 22, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
It’ll be a day filled with fun activities, great food and great company! Join in on the fun, and FREE, festivities happening to kick-off the summer!
A Day in Portugal FESTA! – July 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Find your ancestors through the Portuguese Genealogical and Historical Society and enjoy ono food, live entertainment, and cool activities! This event will be held at Hawaii’s Plantation Village in Waipahu, bring the ohana!
Hawaii Ukulele Festival – July 23, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Visit the Kapi’olani Park this weekend for a celebration of the ukulele! Great entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, and more.
Robert Kekaula Fellow
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.