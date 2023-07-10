 Skip to main content
Events happening this weekend on Oahu: July 14 - July 16

Events happening this weekend on Oahu: July 14 - July 16

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Not sure what to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered with a full list of fun festivities going on this weekend on Oahu!

Moonlight Mele Kapena pic

Moonlight Mele - July 14, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

malama hawaii makers market ala moana event
Aladdin Jr. Play
Peter Pan Hawaii Ballet Theatre
Waikiki Summer Festival 2023
Lokahi Kailua Market
The Salvation Army is collecting school supplies donations for keiki across Hawaii

