Events happening this weekend on Oahu: July 14 - July 16

Robert Kekaula Fellow
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Not sure what to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered with a full list of fun festivities going on this weekend on Oahu!
Moonlight Mele - July 14, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The party’s at Bishop Museum this weekend for a special moonlight mele! Bring your blanket and chairs for a great lineup of live Hawaiian music.
Purchase your tickets here!
Malama Hawaii Makers Market - July 14, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Happening at Ala Moana Center on Friday, you don’t want to miss out on all of the exclusive local small businesses that will be participating at this popular market!
Click here for more information.
Disney’s Aladdin Jr. - July 14 - July 16
The Hawaii Theatre Center is bringing you a “whole new world” with their production of Aladdin this weekend.
Hawaii Ballet Theatre’s “Peter Pan!” - July 14 - July 16
Catch “Peter Plan!” this weekend at the Hawaii Ballet Theatre for the entire ohana to enjoy!
Click here to purchase your tickets!
Waikiki Summer Festival - July 15, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
This FREE event is open for the public and will include tons of food and retail vendors that will be lined up from wall to wall!
Click here for more details.
Lokahi Kailua Market - July 16, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Start your summer day off right at the market! Fresh fruits and vegetables, drinks, food, and everything in between.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.