Events happening this weekend on Oahu: August 4 – August 6

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Head over to Kakaako this weekend and shop from the freshest veggies and fruits from local vendors! You can find the market on 1050 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu. Bring your recyclable bags and pets and start your day off right!
Love My Library Day – August 5, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
This exciting event is open to the public and will include exciting activities and fun for the whole ohana! There will also be a costume contest and everyone is encouraged to dress up as their favorite book or movie characters.
Kanikapila Waikiki Festival – August 5, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Get ready for an exciting night at a block party in Waikiki! Tons of food trucks, activities, and more, that everyone will love to participate in. It will be located on Kalakaua Avenue, bring the whole ohana!
School is just around the corner so head to Pearlridge at the Mauka Center Court to shop from tons of local small businesses that’ll have all the school necessities. Whether you’re a student in kindergarten, high school, or college, there’s something for every student!
Island Crafters Market – August 6, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
For everything crafty and creative, venture to the 2nd level of Ala Moana Center this Sunday to explore all kinds of great vendors! You’ll find anything from jewelry, hand-sewn totes, cute stationary, and ore.
It’s National Mochi Day and all mochi lovers are invited to attend the highly anticipated Mochi Fair at Koko Marina Shopping Center! All kinds of mocha will be available for everyone to enjoy. From stuffed mocha, chichi dango, mocha donuts… you name it, they’ve got it!