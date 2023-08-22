Events happening this weekend on Oahu: August 25 – August 27

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Looking for a festival, craft fair, or something fun to do this weekend? Check out the full list of exciting events happening on Oahu that you don’t want to miss out on!
Oahu Foodies Festival – August 25, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
This event will feature local food and craft vendors and will include live entertainment for everyone to enjoy! It’ll be located at the Pearlridge Center in the Wai Makai parking lot along Kamehameha Highway.
If you or someone you know is a huge K-Pop fan, head over to Pearlridge Center this weekend for all things K-Pop! There will be a wide variety of K-Pop vendors that will have apparel, accessories, memorabilia, and more. It’ll be located at the Mauka Center Court and is FREE to the public!
Browse from tons of local food vendors that will have some of the most ono food on island! Bring your appetite and enjoy a night of supporting small businesses! The event will be held at Mililani High School in the upper parking lot.
It’s National Cinema Day and movie theaters on island are celebrating film with exclusive ticket and food deals so that the whole ohana can enjoy a great movie this weekend! Regal and Consolidated theaters are participating in the celebration by selling tickets for just $4 for any format, movie, AND show time! What a steal!
Listen to the best Hawaiian music, shop from various vendors, eat your favorite local snacks and plate lunches, and more at this event that will embrace all types of cultures on island! The event will be located at the Hauula Kai Shopping Center and is FREE to all shoppers.
