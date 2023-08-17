Events happening this weekend on Oahu: August 18 – August 20

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Not sure what you’re doing this weekend? Check out the list below, that is filled with exciting upcoming events on Oahu, for some ideas!
Made in Hawaii Festival – August 18 – August 20
This three-day, jam-packed, event will leave you with a smile, a full stomach, and a bunch of amazing items! There will be celebrity chef demonstrations, Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning musicians, ono food samplings, and a new Beer Garden for guests 21 years and older! Visitors will have the opportunity to discover 400+ vendors, you do not want to miss out! Also, 10% of the festival’s ticket sales profits and 100% of the festival’s shirt sales profits will be going to the Maui Strong Fund.
Read more about this exciting event in my article below!
In lieu of the recent devastating events that have taken place on Maui, Hawaii’s Finest is organizing a concert with a great lineup to help support those impacted by the fire. BAMP will be donating $1 from every drink sold and 100% of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to support the Maui community at this time. If you’re wanting to enjoy good entertainment for a good cause, purchase your tickets now.
This is the largest secondhand shopping event in Hawaii that will feature the best Goodwill has to offer! There will be everything from designer fashion, goods, and other hidden gems at unbelievable prices. Admission will be completely FREE on Friday and Saturday at Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. On Friday, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. as well as Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui – August 20, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
This is a live concert and broadcast fundraiser where 100% of the proceeds will support Maui’s severely impacted communities. It will be located on the Great Lawn of Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum and will include an incredible lineup!