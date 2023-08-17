 Skip to main content
Events happening this weekend on Oahu: August 18 – August 20

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Not sure what you’re doing this weekend? Check out the list below, that is filled with exciting upcoming events on Oahu, for some ideas!

food demonstration made in hi fest

Made in Hawaii Festival – August 18 – August 20

Kokua Maui Concert by HI Finest
bbq generic
Goodwill Goes Glam
Made with Aloha Gift Fair at Pearlridge
Mele & Art event SALT
Waipahu Street Festival 2023
Maui Ola Benefit Concert for Maui
Yoga 4 Maui SALT event

An error occurred