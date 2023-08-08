Events happening this weekend on Oahu: August 11 – August 13

OAHU (KITV4) – Take a look at what’s going on this weekend on Oahu with the list below!
Moonlight Mele – August 11, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDIT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS... .Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions through the afternoon hours. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS... * AFFECTED AREA...Most leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands. * WIND...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts. &&
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS CONTINUE UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST MOUNTAIN AND LEEWARD AREAS... .The High Wind Warning was cancelled as we transition to more of a Wind Advisory level threat category. Wind speeds will continue to trend lower today and tomorrow as the high pressure center north of the islands and Hurricane Dora currently south of the state continue to move westward. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...East-northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots tonight. Seas 8 to 12 feet subsiding to 7 to 10 feet tonight. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
OAHU (KITV4) – Take a look at what’s going on this weekend on Oahu with the list below!
Moonlight Mele – August 11, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Enjoy a relaxing evening at the Great Lawn at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum this Friday! Along with live entertainment from the Makaha Sons, Ei Nei, and more!
The Vibe: Live Music at HISAM – August 11, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Listen to live music at the Hawaii State Art Museum this Friday, and ever second Friday of the month!
Drummer Dae Han will be performing this weekend and will bring a combination of jazz, R&B, reggae, hip-hop, and more to the stage.
BIA BIG Home Building & Remodeling Show – August 11 – August 13
Any current or future home owners, renters, remodelers, etc., is invited to the Neil Blaisdell Center this weekend for a jam-packed three days of seminars, hundreds of displays, contractors, and so much more. There’s something for everyone so be sure to check it out!
Hip-Hop’s 50th Birthday Party – August 11, 9 p.m.
Celebrate hip-hop’s 50th birthday at the Tropics Restaurant & Craft House this Friday! This exciting event is FREE for all hip-hop lovers to enjoy.
End of Summer Gift Fair – August 12, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Shop, eat, and craft at Ka Makana Ali’i’s End of Summer Gift Fair! There will be lots of local vendors for you to explore!
Summer Concert – August 12, 2 p.m.
Head over to Waimea Valley for a fun summer concert with an exciting lineup of entertainment that the whole ohana is guaranteed to enjoy! It will be on the main lawn of Waimea Valley and all is welcome to participate and show off their best dance moves.
41st Annual Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival – August 12, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
This event is perfect for all ages, both visitors and residents are welcome! Some of Hawaii’s best slack key guitar players will be performing this weekend in Waikiki.
Hawaii Sportscards and Collectibles Show – August 12 & 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Happening at the Wai Makai Center at Pearlridge, there will be collectibles for all ages to buy! Vendors will have comics, graded cards, autographed memorabilia, and more!
Lokahi Kailua Market – August 13, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Enjoy over 50 vendors from artisans, crafters, food and beverages, and more! There will also be free keiki arts and crafts and your four-legged friends are welcome to come too.
Ube Days – August 12 & 13
Celebrate Ube Days at Ward Village! Various restaurants will be participating by incorporating special ube items on their menu and stores for a limited time only. Everything from ube stuffed French Toast, ube schmear with a poppy seed bagel, ube cupcakes, and ube drinks, you don’t want to miss out!
Kama’aina Sundays at Iolani Palace – August 13, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Local residents are welcome to join the monthly event at Iolani Palace where free tours will be given, food, entertainment, and ohana-friendly activities will be taking place.
Island Crafters Market – August 13, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Get anything you need at this weekend’s craft fair happening at Ala Moana Center! The market is free for anyone to enjoy so bring your recyclable bags and get ready to shop!
Robert Kekaula Fellow
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.