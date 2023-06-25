Events happening this Holiday weekend on Oahu: June 30 - July 4

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Check out all of the fun festivities happening this upcoming holiday weekend for a fun day and night out with your loved ones!
SALT Summer Nights – June 30, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Head over to Kaka’ako this weekend and catch this FREE and exciting event that will include local music from artists Ten Feet, Kapono Wong, and Pono Kaeo.
OneNesian Festival – July 3, 7 p.m.
Ready to dance the night away with some of Polynesia’s best artists? This is fun for the whole ohana so head over to the Republik this weekend! Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.!
K-Bay Barbeque Bash - June 30, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Celebrity judges will be at this year’s barbeque competition to see who can cook up the best bbq entrees, so don’t miss out on this fun event to try some of the best barbeque on the island! There will also be giveaways, live country music with line dancing, a keiki zone, and so much more.
Ohana Day - July 1 & 2, 3 p.m.
Bring the whole ohana to Turtle Bay Resort for amazing entertainment from huge local artists like Kapena, Paula Fuga, this year’s American Idol winner Iam Tongi, and more! Along with ono food from multiple vendors and ending the night with 4th of July fireworks. It’ll be a night filled with fun and aloha!
Haleiwa 4th of July Festival – July 4, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
This FREE event is open to all residents and visitors who are looking for an exciting way to spend their 4th of July! It’ll be located at Haleiwa Beach Park and there will be a vintage car show, so many ono food vendors, retail and craft vendors, and so much more.
Ho’omau Hawaii Market - July 1, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Happening at the Hawaii Convention Center this weekend! There will be local businesses to take a look at and shop from; there’s something for everyone! Support small local businesses this weekend and everyday.
10th Annual Mo’ili’ili Summer Fest - July 1, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Celebrate Obon season with Honolulu’s largest bon dance and modern street festival happening in Mo’ili’ili. The event is free and open to the community to enjoy!
Keiki Bowl Free – July 1, 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
Know of any keiki wanting to enhance their bowling skills? Visit Aiea bowl every Summer Saturday for free lessons from real coaches!
Summer Grilling at City Mill - July 1, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Want to learn how to use the latest grilling equipment? City Mill Ewa Beach is hosting an event where multiple vendors will be cooking up some ono samples by using the newest grills and will be demonstrating how to use them as well! The event is free for the public.
Kailua Fireworks Show – July 4, 8 p.m.
You can’t celebrate Fourth of July without any fireworks! Kailua Beach is going to be the place to be this holiday weekend.
4th of July Celebration at Ala Moana – July 1 – 4
There will be a whole line-up of local entertainment from artisits such as Kapena, Keilana, Big Every Time, and more; to celebrate 4th of July!
Endless Summer Festival - July 1, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
There will be wall to wall food and retail vendors from the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center to the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Everything you can want will be here this weekend!
Interested in becoming a vendor? Click here for more information.
Yard Sale at Aloha Stadium - July 1, 8 a.m.
Looking for some deals this weekend? There will be a major yard sale happening at the Aloha Stadium where you can look for unique treasures for a great price! If you’re interested in donating new, or slightly used items, contact Justin George at jmgeorge@alz.org or call 808-518-6654.