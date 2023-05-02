Events happening on Oahu this weekend: May 5 – May 7

Lots of events are happening this weekend that you don’t want to miss, here are some of our top picks!
Cinco de Mayo Patio Takeover – May 5, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with ono food, special cocktails, live entertainment, and more, with a great view!
Lei Day Aloha – May 6, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Celebrate Lei Day in Hawaii with beautiful hula performances and flower lei making!
Hawaii Pet Expo – May 7 – May 13
Dogs, cats, birds, bunnies, you name it! The Hawaii Pet Expo has so many furry friends for everyone to show some love to.
Click to read my article about the 3-day event happening this weekend!
Filipino Fiesta 2023 – May 6, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Enjoy a fun night celebrating the Filipino culture with live entertainment, cultural exhibits, activities, food, and more.
Free Comic Book Day – May 6, Hawaii public library hours
Get yourself a free comic book in celebration of gaming month!
For more information, read the article below about the event.
Mother’s Day Market – May 7, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Shop from tons of local vendors to get your mama something great this year! There will also be a lei po’o workshop, free henna sessions, paint your own canvas, and so much more. All happening this Sunday!
What the Truck?! – May 6, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Eat some of the best local grinds on the island at this first Saturday event happening at Fisherman’s Wharf at Hakuone!
Malama Hawaii Makers Market – May 6, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Find the perfect gift for your mom this weekend at Malama Hawaii Makers Market’s Hawaii Kai market!
Kama’aina Sundays at Iolani Palace – May 7, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
This Kamaaina Sunday is honoring May Day and will celebrate the art of lei-making! There will be live entertainment, ono food, and free tours for local residents.
*Free tours will be available to the first 500 guests so be sure to get there earlier for a spot!
Cinco De Mayo Block Party 2023 – May 5, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Celebrate Oahu’s diverse Hispanic culture in Chinatown this weekend!
Honolulu Sneaker Con – May 6, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
For all you sneaker heads out there, you don’t want to miss out on the special event at the Hawaii Convention Center where there will be over 300 vendors that are buying, selling, and trading exclusive sneakers. Get those steals this weekend!
Have fun and exciting events you'd like others to know about? Email me kmartinez@kitv.com!
Robert Kekaula Fellow
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.
