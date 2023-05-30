 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Events happening on Oahu this weekend: June 2 – June 4

  • Updated
  • 0
Events happening on Oahu this weekend: June 2 – June 4

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Summer is here and there is so many fun things to do this weekend on Oahu that you do not want to miss out on!

Waikele What the Truck?! Event

What the Truck?! – June 2, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

malama hawaii makers market in Hawaii Kai 2023
Night Market: Mahina Mahealani event 2023
Summer Reading Challenge Kick-Off event 2023
Waikiki Moonlit Festival event
Working Hands Art Show event 2023
Pearl City Craft and Gift Fair 2023
Welcome to Summer Concert 2023
Malama Hawaii Makers Market at Royal Hawaiian Center 2023

Did we miss something? Send your event suggestions to kmartinez@kitv.com!

Tags

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred