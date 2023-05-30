Events happening on Oahu this weekend: June 2 – June 4

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Summer is here and there is so many fun things to do this weekend on Oahu that you do not want to miss out on!
What the Truck?! – June 2, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Happening in Waikele this weekend, there will be tons of food trucks for you to try and discover!
Malama Hawaii Makers Market in Hawaii Kai – June 3, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
All shoppers and fur babies are welcome to come to the Hawaii Kai Malama Hawaii Makers Market this weekend at the Koko Head Elementary School.
Honolulu Night Market – June 3, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
This free event will feature 50 local food and retail vendors, live music from DJs, musicians, fashion designers, artists, and more!
Summer Reading Challenge Kick-Off – June 3, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Attend this fun and free ohana-friendly event held at the Hawaii State Library! Keiki will be able to participate in a book bag tie dying session, story time, and more exciting activities.
The Summer Reading Challenge will begin on Thursday, June 1. For every hour that is logged online weekly, participants will receive an entry to the grand prize drawing for 4 round trip tickets on Alaska Airlines! All ages are encouraged to participate in the challenge, there will be lots of snack coupons to any McDonald’s in Hawaii that will be rewarded as well.
Waikiki Moonlit Festival Block Party – June 3, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
It’s a block party! A whole line of food trucks, crafts, entertainment, and more for everyone to enjoy!
Working Hands Art Show – June 3, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
See the beautiful and unique pieces from local artists this weekend at Windward Mall. There will be lots of parking and the event is free for all shoppers!
Pearl City Shopping Center Craft & Gift Fair – June 4, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Get some local snacks, sweet treats, jewelry, clothing, and other goodies at this gift fair happening every first Sunday of each month!
Welcome to Summer with PeniDean & The Vitals – June 3, 9 p.m.
Ring in the summer with a fun night of jamming to the best island music from local artists PeniDean and The Vitals! All ages are welcome and seats are first come first served.
Malama Hawaii Makers Market at Royal Hawaiian Center – June 2, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Do more of your summer shopping at the Malama Hawaii Makers Market this weekend!
Did we miss something? Send your event suggestions to kmartinez@kitv.com!
Robert Kekaula Fellow
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.
