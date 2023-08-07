Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions
through Tuesday night.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph.
* HUMIDITY...35 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph.
* WHERE...Across mountain terrain and downslope into leeward
sections of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui, and
the Big Island.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Zoom, the company is telling its employees to come back to the office.
New York (CNN) —Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.
In a statement, Zoom said it’s now enforcing a “structured hybrid approach,” meaning that employees who live near an office “need to be onsite two days a week” because it’s “most effective” for the video-conferencing service.
“As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers. We’ll continue to leverage the entire Zoom platform to keep our employees and dispersed teams connected and working efficiently,” the company said.
Putting aside the irony, Zoom isn’t excluded from the return to office trend that’s sweeping tech companies. In recent months, Google, Amazon and Salesforce have enacted similar policies, ending a Covid-era approach that gave employees more freedom to work from home. However, businesses have faced some pushback from employees after workers grew accustomed to greater flexibility.
Even the White House is cracking down on remote work. Last week, it asked Cabinet agencies to bring federal workers back into the office more frequently in the coming months, according to an internal email obtained by CNN.
White House chief of staff Jeff Zients directive, which cites the administration’s in-person posture for the last two years, is the strongest indicator yet that it believes in-office attendance is critical for agencies to carry out its agenda, with a critical election around the corner.
Zoom (ZM) has had its own difficulties as demand wanes following a pandemic-fueled surge. In February, Zoom (ZM)cut approximately 15% of its staff, amounting to about 1,300 employees, after growing too quickly. Members of the executive leadership team also reduced their base salaries by 20% for the coming fiscal year and forfeited their fiscal year 2023 bonuses.
More than most companies, the videoconferencing service came to define the early days of the pandemic, as many turned to its platform to video chat with friends and colleagues during lockdowns. By mid-2020, Zoom reported skyrocketing revenue fueled by a spike in business customers from the many companies forced to turn to remote work.
Shares of the company are up about 4% for the year.