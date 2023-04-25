EPA orders Honolulu-based disinfectant company to stop selling 'fake disinfectant products

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says "HIRO," a Honolulu-based disinfectant company, has been selling fake disinfectants to residents in Hawaii. Now, they're forcing HIRO to stop.
The EPA just issued a legally-binding stop sale to HIRO Systems Hawaii LLC. Under federal law, HIRO must stop selling "HIRO Proprietary Blend raw TEG, HOCL Hypo-Chlorus Acid Eco-Friendly Sanitization Solution by HIRO, HIROCL Hypochlorus Acid Sanitization Solution, Clean Republic Disinfectant + Sanitizer, and Side-Kik HOCL Generator products."
The products were all sold at the Ala Moana Center.
“It’s crucial that residents of Hawaii – and all Americans – can trust that the disinfectants they buy are safe and effective. EPA’s stop sale orders are critical to protecting all of us from misleading and harmful claims made by local vendors. Our agency remains vigilant and will continue to remove these illegal disinfectants from circulation,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman in a press release.
The EPA says HIRO was selling the unregistered and misbranded pesticides to businesses and the public. The EPA also accuses HIRO of making false and misleading claims on their website and social media accounts.
Under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), products that claim to kill, destroy, prevent or repel bacteria or viruses are considered pesticides. As such, products that are sold in the US are required to be registered with the EPA to ensure that they perform as intended and do not harm humans, other species, or the environment.
