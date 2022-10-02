 Skip to main content
Energy consumption key as Hawaii electric rates increase

Oahu residents, your electric bill is going up this month. This increase will help cover the transition to renewable energy. But renewable energy plants are only a part of the Hawaii's electricity plan.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents, your electric bill is going up this month. This increase will help cover the transition to renewable energy. But renewable energy plants are only a part of Hawaii's electricity plan.

“I think the questions you have to ask those experts is, what snapshot are they taking a look at? If I'm interpreting that, they don't believe technology is going to get us to our goal,” said Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (HPUC) Chairperson Leo Asuncion.

