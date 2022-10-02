Energy consumption key as electric rates spike

Oahu residents, your electric bill is going up this month. This increase will help cover the transition to renewable energy. But renewable energy plants are only a part of the state's electricity plan.
“I think the questions you have to ask those experts is what snapshot are they taking a look at. If I'm interpreting that. They don't believe technology is going to get us to our goal,” said Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Chairperson Leo Asuncion.
Asuncion has a message to doubters who don't believe the state's renewable energy will be able to satisfy 100% of its consumers' demand for electricity by 2045. It's not just about building solar, wind, or geothermal plants to replace the output of coal and petroleum. It's also about decreasing demand through development of technology .
“It's impressive that energy consumption can go down, as we use more and more technology devices in our lives,” said Decrypt Tech Website Pacific Editor Ryan Ozawa. Energysaver appliances cut down on usage by having more efficiency and using better materials. Use of LED lighting uses less power. Electronics use new components and semi-conductors which minimize electricity use.
“Electronics these days have better demand response. They manage when electricity is being used. Not to mention the individual devices that remove phantom power and consumption of power even when they are off,” said Ozawa.
The advancement of energy storage is also a vital part of the plan. “It's either you are going to have a lot of batteries to cover a 24-hour period, 8 times 3, or you are going to have better technology, better batteries, and better renewable resources that come online in the future,” said Asuncion.
The idea is that the lower wattage threshold, the lower the goal to be reached by 2045.
