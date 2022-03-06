End of Safe Access Oahu Inspires Food Truck Owner To Start Restaurant

Honolulu restaurants are seeing a boost in business as Safe Access Oahu comes to an end. Restaurants, bars, and gyms no longer need to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test result to serve customers. Some other food businesses are also seeing the end of restrictions as an opportunity for growth.
Every morning Sean Paul Jones smokes ribs, much like his grandfather Bozie taught him to do as a teenager. It's why his current bbq business is named Bozie Jones BBQ, after his mentor. "My grandfather used to lay down the charcoal and start cooking brisket and pork belly at 5:00 AM," said Sean Paul Jones. In 2019, Sean Paul came to Hawaii to watch the pro-bowl, decided to stay, and brought with him, his family's 4-generation-old secret sauce to create a new bbq business.
There was a problem however. COVID hit and so did the Safe Access Oahu restrictions. "Having everyone sit 6-feet-apart, having everyone show their vaccinations card and get tested made it difficult for people coming into the restaurant industry. A lot of restaurants closed up. Many of those had been here plenty of years. So that stopped my process of actually going into a brick-and-mortar restaurant," said Jones. Instead he chose to run the business out of a food truck shaped like a railroad car. His grandfather's other job was on the railroad.
With Safe Access Oahu now over, Jones is once again considering going into a restaurant. "With a restaurant, people know your location. They know your days and hours. They know where to come for the Tennessee barbeque. It is better than having a food truck that only operates sometimes," said Jones. He says the easing of restrictions will not only inspire him to find a permanent location, but also a business with places for people to sit. This could help him cut into a new revenue stream. "If the restrictions were still going on when I opened a restaurant it have hindered a lot of customers and employees from coming in<" said Jones. Right now, he's already started scouting out possible locations for the new restaurant.