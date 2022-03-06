End of Safe Access Oahu inspires food truck owner to start brick-and-mortar restaurant

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu restaurants are seeing a boost in business as Safe Access Oahu comes to an end.
Restaurants, bars, and gyms no longer need to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test result to serve customers. Some other food businesses are also seeing the end of restrictions as an opportunity for growth.
Every morning, Sean Paul Jones smokes ribs -- much like his grandfather Bozie taught him to do as a teenager. It's why his current BBQ business is named Bozie Jones BBQ, after his mentor.
"My grandfather used to lay down the charcoal and start cooking brisket and pork belly at 5 a.m.," said Jones.
In 2019, Jones came to Hawaii to watch the Pro Bowl, decided to stay, and brought with him his family's 4-generation-old secret sauce to create a new BBQ business.
There was a problem, however. COVID-19 hit and so did the Safe Access Oahu restrictions.
"Having everyone sit 6-feet apart, having everyone show their vaccinations card and get tested made it difficult for people coming into the restaurant industry. A lot of restaurants closed up. Many of those had been here plenty of years. So that stopped my process of actually going into a brick-and-mortar restaurant," said Jones.
Instead he chose to run the business out of a food truck shaped like a railroad car. His grandfather's other job was on the railroad.
With Safe Access Oahu now over, Jones is once again considering going into a restaurant.
"With a restaurant, people know your location. They know your days and hours. They know where to come for the Tennessee BBQ. It is better than having a food truck that only operates sometimes," said Jones.
He says the easing of restrictions will not only inspire him to find a permanent location, but also a business with places for people to sit. This could help him cut into a new revenue stream.
"If the restrictions were still going on when I opened a restaurant it have hindered a lot of customers and employees from coming in," said Jones.
Right now, he's already started scouting out possible locations for the new restaurant.