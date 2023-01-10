 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Encouraging inflation news: Online prices keep dropping

Online prices dropped in December. A United States Postal Service employee processes packages as they prepare for the busy holiday season on December 12, 2022.

 Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM/Getty Images

In a positive sign for inflation-weary consumers, online prices dropped in December as retailers resorted to deep discounts to lure shoppers, according to a Tuesday report from Adobe Analytics.

Adobe said e-commerce prices were 1.6% lower than the year before, marking the fourth consecutive month of annual price declines.

