Emergency loans up to $150,000 available to Maui farmers impacted by Axis deer infestation

  • Updated
Maui County has an axis deer overpopulation problem.

 Diane Ako

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Farmers on Maui who have been impacted by the overpopulation of Axis deer may be eligible for an emergency loan of up to $150,000 to deal with the economic impacts of the invasive species.

The $150,000 will be the maximum amount loaned out to impacted farmers, according to the Hawaii Board of Agriculture. The terms of the loan and the amount handed out will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

