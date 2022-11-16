 Skip to main content
Elon Musk takes the stand in lawsuit over his Tesla pay

  Updated
Elon Musk takes the stand in lawsuit over his Tesla pay

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at court in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 13, 2021. Musk is testifying Wednesday in a shareholder lawsuit over his Tesla pay.

 Samuel Corum/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is testifying this morning in a shareholder lawsuit examining the massive compensation package that helped make him the world's richest person.

He took the stand in the Delaware Court of Chancery in Wilmington shortly after 9:15 a.m today. Musk's testimony comes just as he is asserting his control over Twitter, overnight giving an employees an ultimatum to become "extremely hardcore," involving "working long hours at high intensity," or leave the company.

