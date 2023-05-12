 Skip to main content
Elon Musk names NBCU ad chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO

  • 0
Linda Yaccarino, here in 2022, is leaving NBCUniversal amid reports that Elon Musk has selected her to take over as CEO of Twitter.

 Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Elon Musk on Friday named longtime media executive Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter, months after he promised to step back from the role.

"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk wrote in a tweet on Friday. He said she "will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology."

