Elizabeth Holmes scheduled to be sentenced on Friday

Elizabeth Holmes (L), founder of Theranos, and her partner, Billy Evans (R), leave the courthouse in San Jose, California, on October 17. Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

 John G Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of failed blood testing startup Theranos who was convicted of fraud earlier this year, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday morning by a judge in court in San Jose, California.

Holmes, who was found guilty in January on four charges of defrauding investors, faces up to 20 years in prison as well as a fine of $250,000 plus restitution for each count.

