Egg prices are crashing. Here's why

  • 0
Egg prices have been declining this year.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

For months and months, the price of eggs was soaring. Now, they're going splat.

As of last week, Midwest large eggs — the benchmark for eggs sold in their shells — cost just $0.94 per dozen in the wholesale market, according to Urner Barry, an independent price reporting agency. That's a sharp fall from $5.46 per carton just six months ago. (In retail, prices are well above $1 per carton, though they too have been declining.)

