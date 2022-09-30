EEOC sues Kalihi Mexican restaurant for alleged sexual, racial harassment

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has filed a lawsuit against Mexico Restaurant in Kalihi for alleged sexual and racial harassment.
According to the EEOC, since 2019, Mexico Restaurant allowed a bartender to sexually harass several female employees.
Authorities say the alleged harassment included unwanted touching, excessive and inappropriate comments about the employees’ bodies, and requests for dates. And when the employees complained to their general manager, their complaints were ignored.
The EEOC also said that since at least 2015, the general manager racially harassed an employee on a weekly basis by referring to her as a “white devil.” That employee complained to the restaurant’s owner but nothing was ever done about it.
Because of the alleged harassment and the lack of action to correct it, the EEOC says restaurant employees were left with no other option but to quit.
The EEOC lawsuit against Mexico Restaurant seeks to monetary damages for the effected employees, punitive damages, and injunctive relief against the company to redress the conduct in the future.
The restaurant declined to comment on this story when asked by KITV4.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.