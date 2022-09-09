East Oahu home, site of grisly murder, sells for $80k over asking price

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii home of Gary Ruby, who was murdered and encased in cement in a bathtub in his home, has been sold for about $2.57 million, the listing agent confirmed to KITV4 News.
Heidi Bertucci of Corcoran Pacific Properties, who is the listing agent, says the deal closed Friday for about $80,000 over asking price. The East Oahu home in the exclusive Hawaii Loa Ridge gated community was listed just about a month ago.
Bertucci told KITV4 that she received multiple offers from local and Mainland buyers that were all aware of what happened in the home.
"The buyer lived in Hawaii already and will an owner-occupant," she said. "They love the home, just like Gary and the previous owners did because of its architecture, view and location. They are the perfect new owners."
The home was listed for just under $2.5 million.
Ruby purchased the 2,327 sq. ft. home for about $2.2 million about two years ago.
“I didn’t know what to expect when listing the home and how buyers would react but shortly after going on the market I realized there’s lots of interest and still lots of buyers in this price range, even more then when I sold the home two years ago,” Bertucci said. “There were obviously some buyers that weren’t interested when they knew what happened in the home but lots of buyers weren’t bothered by it.”
She says presenting the home the right way and making it look stunning with staging and "amazing" pictures made people see its real beauty and took away from what happened.
"It ultimately helped me in selling this stunning home to a great new owner that will get to enjoy it," Bertucci said.
The infamous home was the site of a murder investigation in early March 2022, after Honolulu police discovered Ruby's body in a bathtub inside the home.
