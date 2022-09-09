 Skip to main content
East Oahu home, site of grisly murder, sells for $80k over asking price

Hawaii Loa Ridge Home
Courtesy: Corcoran Pacific Properties

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii home of Gary Ruby, who was murdered and encased in cement in a bathtub in his home, has been sold for about $2.57 million, the listing agent confirmed to KITV4 News.

Heidi Bertucci of Corcoran Pacific Properties, who is the listing agent, says the deal closed Friday for about $80,000 over asking price. The East Oahu home in the exclusive Hawaii Loa Ridge gated community was listed just about a month ago.

