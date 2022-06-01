Early stock gains fade on Wall Street as bond yields rise

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL NOON HST TODAY
FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
FROM 12 PM HST THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.A large long period south swell will bring hazardous warning
level surf to all south facing shores through this morning. Surf
should subside to advisory levels by this afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST TODAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 12 to 16 feet this morning. For the High Surf Advisory, large
breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet by this afternoon, subsiding to
7 to 10 feet by early Thursday morning.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST today. For the
High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL NOON HST TODAY
FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
FROM 12 PM HST THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.A large long period south swell will bring hazardous warning
level surf to all south facing shores through this morning. Surf
should subside to advisory levels by this afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST TODAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 12 to 16 feet this morning. For the High Surf Advisory, large
breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet by this afternoon, subsiding to
7 to 10 feet by early Thursday morning.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST today. For the
High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through this morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.
Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are off to a higher start on Wall Street Wednesday, June 1, 2022 led by gains in technology companies following a big earnings beat by Salesforce.com. The maker of customer relations software soared 13% after turning in results that surpassed analysts forecasts and raising its outlook for the year. Other big tech companies including Apple and Microsoft were also higher. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NEW YORK (AP) — Early gains for stocks faded on Wall Street Wednesday, sending indexes lower in midmorning trading.
A stronger-than-expected report on manufacturing sent Treasury yields sharply higher as traders took it to mean the Federal Reserve will continue moving aggressively to slow down the economy and tame inflation.
Energy stocks rose along with the price of crude oil. Salesforce.com led gains for technology companies after reporting a strong quarter and raising its outlook for the year. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5%. The Nasdaq fell 0.1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.92%.