Dunkin’s newest pumpkin drink contains actual donuts

  Updated
  • 0
Dunkin's newest pumpkin drink has Munchkins in it.

 Clint Blowers/Dunkin' Donuts

New York (CNN) — Dunkin’ is elevating the pumpkin drink wars with, what else, donuts.

Beginning Wednesday, its newest fall drink combines Munchkin pumpkin-flavored donuts mixed with frozen coffee and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle, marking the chain’s first time it has added donuts directly to its beverage lineup.

