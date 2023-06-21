 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drugmaker industry group sues to stop Medicare drug price negotiation

  • 0
Drugmaker industry group sues to stop Medicare drug price negotiation

PhRMA has filed a lawsuit to stop Medicare's drug price negotiation program.

 Kurt Wittman/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(CNN) — Drugmakers’ leading industry group is the latest to file a lawsuit seeking to stop Medicare’s newly granted power to negotiate drug prices.

In a suit filed Wednesday in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, known as PhRMA, along with the National Infusion Center Association and the Global Colon Cancer Association, argue that the negotiation provision is unconstitutional in several ways.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred