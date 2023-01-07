 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drivers frustrated from traffic caused by Kalapawai project in Kailua

  • Updated
  • 0
trafic

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Kalapawai Project kicked off in November 2021 in the Kailua area to improve the roundabout between South Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road. Construction is expected to be complete in two years with raised sidewalks, bus stop stools and better signage.

However, residents say driving through said the traffic it causes is unbearable.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred