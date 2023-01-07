Drivers frustrated from traffic caused by Kalapawai project in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Kalapawai Project kicked off in November 2021 in the Kailua area to improve the roundabout between South Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road. Construction is expected to be complete in two years with raised sidewalks, bus stop stools and better signage.
However, residents say driving through said the traffic it causes is unbearable.
"What usually takes about seven minutes to get here from my house now takes an unknown amount of time," said Lanikai resident Andy Doka.
A barista at Kalapawai Market located right outside the major construction site said it has been busy for them. She said people will come out of their cars and get food while they wait in traffic.
"They've been changing the ways they have their construction patterns up every day, so the roundabout is confusing and people aren’t sure how to get in our parking lot, how to get around, how to get to the beach. So nobody knows where they're going right now," said Allison Dohmhoff.
Dohmhoff also recommends avoiding the Kailua area if possible.
“It’s up to you whether you're ready or not to tackle it, but be warned to add another 30 to 40 minutes to just find parking. There’s lots of walking, not a lot of parking," said Dohmhoff.
A nearby restaurant right outside Kailua Beach is experiencing the opposite effect. Business is slower for them.
"I do get cancellations time to time because they don’t want to go through the traffic. They don’t want to go through the hassle coming to Lanikai, just to be stuck in this traffic for over an hour," said Sarah Baptiste, manager at Buzz’s Steakhouse.
KITV4 reached out to the City and County of Honolulu for comment but we have not heard back.