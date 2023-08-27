 Skip to main content
Dragon Tea celebrates its ten-year anniversary in Kalihi

Dragon Tea celebrates its ten-year anniversary in Honolulu

Dragon Tea, the importer of Taiwanese flavor, celebrates its ten-year anniversary by launching a new menu. Additions include Taiwanese-flavored skewers and a pair of the most famed dishes in Taiwan: braised pork belly over rice (Lu Rou Fan) and minced pork over rice (Rou Zao Fan).

Dragon Tea Brings in Taiwanese-Flavored Skewers and Special Braised Pork Over Rice Honolulu – Dragon Tea, the importer of Taiwanese flavor, celebrates its ten-year anniversary by launching the new menu.

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) Dragon Tea, the importer of Taiwanese flavor, celebrates its ten-year anniversary by launching a new menu. Additions include Taiwanese-flavored skewers and a pair of the most famed dishes in Taiwan: braised pork belly over rice (Lu Rou Fan) and minced pork over rice (Rou Zao Fan). Along with launching its new menu, Dragon Tea Taiwanese Cuisine now provides full-service dining by which guests are seated and served by wait staff.

Both lunch and dinner are offered. Dragon Tea opened its first location on Waikiki Beach in 2013 and expanded with a shop at Market City in 2017. In 2019, the entire operation relocated in Kalihi. Upon opening, Dragon Tea specialized in Taiwanese bubble tea, but it has since developed into a full-menu restaurant. “Every ingredient is imported from Taiwan, and we focus on bringing the most authentic Taiwanese flavors to Hawaii,” says Steve Lai, the owner of Dragon Tea Taiwanese Cuisine.

