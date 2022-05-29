Dozens of flight delays and cancellations this Memorial Day Weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Many residents didn't hesitate to travel this Memorial day weekend – and they said they weren't ready for those long lines.
Officials announced airlines in Hawaii were expected to still have pandemic related issues and they warned travelers about delays.
"Over the weekend, we were getting recommendations to get to the airport three hours early," said Kelly King, Maui County Council member.
There were 63 flight delays and/or flight cancellations at the Daniel K Inouye International airport on Saturday, May 28th. The numbers did ease throughout the weekend. There were 16 the following day. Delta Airlines was among the highest for the number of flight cancellations, with over 250.
However, many travelers said they had no issues.
“Our travel has been smooth, just really long. There were no issues on any of my flights in terms of cancellations or even a short delay," said Thaddeus Probst, Virginia resident.
Many said these are minor hiccups. They say airline companies will have to cancel, delay and make changes – that just means we are moving back to normal.
"This is the busiest I’ve seen the airport in two years. This has been absolutely crazy but it’s good to see this many people traveling and going where they need to go to get away," Brian Oberg, manager at Hilton Resorts Maui.
Delta announced they will reduce the number of daily flights starting July 1st. Although travelers are ready to get back out there, they said the company is still affected by a staffing shortage and rising COVID-19 cases. They said this change will decrease the number of cancellations and improve operations.