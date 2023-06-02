 Skip to main content
Dow surges over 700 points as investors cheer jobs report and debt ceiling deal

  • Updated
A trader on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York during the opening bell on May 22, 2023. Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Monday ahead of afternoon fiscal talks between President Joe Biden and Republican leaders to avert a US debt default.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The Dow surged over 700 points mid-afternoon Friday as investors applauded Congress’s passage of the debt ceiling deal and celebrated a cheerful jobs report.

The blue-chip index soared 734 points, or 2.2%, putting it on track for the best daily gain since November 2022. The S&P 500 gained 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2%.

