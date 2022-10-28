 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dow surges more than 800 points on the back of record oil profits

  • 0
Dow surges more than 800 points on the back of record oil profits

The Dow, which has Apple and Chevron as two of its 30 members, was up about 400 points, or about 1.3%, in late morning trading Friday. A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange on October 27.

 J. David Ake/AP

Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and record profits from oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant.

The Dow, which has Apple and Chevron as two of its 30 members, surged nearly 830 points, or about 2.6%, in afternoon trading Friday. Apple was up nearly 8% while Chevron rose nearly 1%. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% while the tech-laden Nasdaq gained 2.9%.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred