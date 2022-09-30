 Skip to main content
Dow suffers worst month since March 2020

The Dow is on track to fall more than 7%, its worst monthly drop since March 2020. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 13 in New York City.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

September was a horrible month for stocks. The Dow fell nearly 9%, its worst monthly drop since March 2020, when pandemic lockdowns started in the United States. The index ended Friday deeply in the red, too.

The Dow, a widely watched barometer of America's stock market that includes corporate giants such as Apple, Coca-Cola, Disney, Microsoft and Walmart, was down about 500 points, or 1.7%. All 30 Dow stocks ended the day lower.

