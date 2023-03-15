 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dow falls 500 points as banking fears spread

  • 0
Dow falls 500 points as banking fears spread

The Dow opened the day with a decline of more than 500 points on March 15 as banking fears spread across global markets.

 Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The Dow opened the day with a decline of more than 500 points Wednesday as banking fears spread across global markets.

The S&P and Nasdaq slipped roughly 2% and 1.5%, respectively.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred