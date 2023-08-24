DoorDash is joining the effort in supporting Maui communities following the wildfires

A man views homes consumed by a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Long before a wildfire blasted through the island of Maui the week before, there was tension between Hawaii's longtime residents and the visitors some islanders resent for turning their beaches, mountains and communities into playgrounds. But that tension is building in the aftermath of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Plenty of families across Hawaii are being impacted by the devastation in Lahaina. DoorDash has taken steps to support relief and recovery efforts to aid Maui communities that need support now more than ever.
DoorDash is donating $150,000 in Community Credits to help those affected by the fires. The Community Credits will be on a DoorDash gift card that can be used for a hot meal, first aid supplies, tools, etc.
To thank the first responders who have been on the front lines of Lahaina throughout the tragedy, DoorDash is giving $25,000 in credits to the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association.
The American Red Cross will be donated $125,000 in credits to help continue their support in providing the people of Maui with shelters, meals, and mental health services. Currently, the American Red Cross has provided more than 87,000 meals and snacks to the people on the ground in Lahaina.
“We are so grateful for partners like DoorDash as we work together to provide comfort and hope for communities in the wake of these catastrophic wildfires,” said Anne McKeough the chief development officer at the American Red Cross.
In addition to partnering up with the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association and the American Red Cross, DoorDash has also teamed up with Free & Easy, a clothing brand based in LA, to create a limited edition shirt to help raise funds for the Maui community. All of the proceeds from the shirt sales will go to the American Red Cross to help with the relief efforts.
DoorDash encourages local small businesses that were affected by the fire to apply for their Disaster Relief Fund that provides grants of $10,000. The funds can be used for payroll, structural repairs, supplies and materials, and more.
The Island of Maui has suffered major devastation from wildfires, displacing thousands and decimating an entire city. As the community begins the long process of rebuilding, here are some resources, charities, and other helpful information for both residents and anyone who’d like to chip in and help: