DoorDash is joining the effort in supporting Maui communities following the wildfires

  • Updated
DoorDash deliverer on bike

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Plenty of families across Hawaii are being impacted by the devastation in Lahaina. DoorDash has taken steps to support relief and recovery efforts to aid Maui communities that need support now more than ever.

DoorDash is donating $150,000 in Community Credits to help those affected by the fires. The Community Credits will be on a DoorDash gift card that can be used for a hot meal, first aid supplies, tools, etc.

An error occurred