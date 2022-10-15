 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don't drink the water at Pearl Harbor-Hickam, boil water advisory in effect

  • Updated
  • 0
Boxed Water

OAHU (KITV)- Thousands of Oahu residents are still wondering when they will get their water back following yesterday's series of water line breaks around Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Top military personnel say they expect to come out with a plan Sunday for schools and public places. 

They military are still trying to deal with the main water pipe break that started this all and evaluate what to do with that. In the meantime, the Navy continues to hand out bottled water and boxed water.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred