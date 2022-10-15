Don't drink the water at Pearl Harbor-Hickam, boil water advisory in effect

OAHU (KITV)- Thousands of Oahu residents are still wondering when they will get their water back following yesterday's series of water line breaks around Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Top military personnel say they expect to come out with a plan Sunday for schools and public places.
They military are still trying to deal with the main water pipe break that started this all and evaluate what to do with that. In the meantime, the Navy continues to hand out bottled water and boxed water.
For the second day in a row, boxed and bottled water has gone out to those living in the Pearl Harbor-Hickam area. A water main break caused additional breaks along the line. “It's a 36-foot-pipe about 20 feet long that has a crack running along its length said Joint Base Commander Captain Mark Sohaney.
93,000 people are told right now not to drink the water. The area is under a boiled water advisory. “We recommend you don't consume water without boiling it. For sanitation reasons washing your hands, taking a shower, you can do that,” said Captain Sohaney.
You aren't supposed to let the water get into your mouth in the bath or shower. If you want to parch your thirst, you'll have to head out to one of the two water pickup areas. One gallon per person per day being given out. You don't have to call ahead.
“I think it’s a great support to the situation,” said one local resident. “I would appreciate if I could have clean water to drink for once. That would be nice,” said another resident.
“We're not anticipating any more breaks. But again, something of this size, it's always a possibility,” said Captain Sohaney. The military is monitoring the situation, make sure no further damage occurs and figuring out how to fix the damage. They feel the cause of the break is not caused by error.
“This is a complex system. Just like Honolulu, you've got older infrastructure and newer infrastructure that's tied together. Something of this magnitude, you expect failures at one time or another. That's what we have here,” said Captain Sohaney.
The Navy says they are taking their time to fix the pipe right and get the right equipment in to do it. “We continue our engineering assessment of this break. That will drive a timeline of repair,” said Captain Sohaney.
While the timeline of repair is fluid, the Navy says it will continue to provide drinking water. Water pick-up spots are at the Navy Exchange Mall Parking lot, and Burger King at Pearl Harbor. Those run from 8 AM to 6PM. One gallon per day, per person.
