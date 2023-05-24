 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don’t expect markets to rejoice if a deal is reached on the debt ceiling

  • 0

New York (CNN) — Markets will want to breathe a sigh of relief if lawmakers can reach a deal on the debt ceiling to avoid a default. But markets can’t always get what they want.

The stock market, for the most part, has been ignoring the serious risks associated with the United States defaulting on its debt. But as the Treasury Department’s June 1 estimated default date nears, the stock market is poised to start taking note.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred