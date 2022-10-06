DOH looking to hire an Antimicrobial Resistance Microbiologist

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The State Department of Health is actively looking to hire an Antimicrobial Resistance Microbiologist to help with the fight against COVID-19 as well as other emerging diseases.
The selected scientist will be a part of the “Strengthening Healthcare Acquired Infections/Antimicrobial Resistance Program” (SHARP).
The DOH said the job entails working in a lab and analyzing bacterial and viral diseases.
Dr. Scott Miscovich said the person who fills the position will ease our dependence on the mainland as this official will be in-house.
"I’m very happy to hear this is going to be added to our state because what you have is a person who’s going to specialize in doing analyses of emerging infections and also look at resisting infections. One of things we've seen with COVID is the virus keeps changing and a lot of the things we keep using now to treat people isn’t working as well and in some cases they're not working at all," said Dr. Scott Miscovich, CEO of Premier Medical Group.
In addition to fighting COVID-19, the future state Antimicrobial Biologist will help fight off certain bacteria that are prevalent here in the islands including Mersa and others.
"Here in Hawaii, we have a substantial amount of resistant gonorrhea. That’s become a major issue and there’s also drug resistance in tuberculosis which remains a global problem. Hawaii has the highest rates of tuberculosis in the U.S. because we have such a high immigration population," said Dr. Tim Brown, senior fellow East West Center.
Qualified applicants are encouraged to reach out to the State Laboratory Division at Hawaii Department of Health.