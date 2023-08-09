 Skip to main content
Disney+ hikes prices as sales sink across the company

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company Robert Iger attends the Television Academy's 25th Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Saban Media Center on January 28, 2020 in North Hollywood, California.

 Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — The Walt Disney Company is hiking prices for its Disney+ streaming service again, as its third-quarter earnings report showed revenue struggles almost everywhere but international parks.

The streaming service’s ad-free subscription will cost $13.99 beginning October 12, an increase of $3 per month. This is the second time in less than a year Disney raised the price of its streaming offering; in December, the company upped the price of its ad-free tier to $10.99 from $7.99.

