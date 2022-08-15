 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Disney Cruise Line dropping vaccination requirement for kids ages 5 to 11

  • 0
Disney Cruise Line dropping vaccination requirement for kids ages 5 to 11

The Disney Fantasy cruise ship is seen here in Port Canaveral, Florida, on January 2. Disney Cruise Line said on August 15 that it's dropping its vaccination requirement for children younger than 12.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Disney Cruise Line said on Monday it's dropping its vaccination requirement for children younger than 12.

Starting on September 2, a requirement to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer apply to guests ages 5 to 11 for sailings leaving US and Canadian ports.

Top image: The Disney Fantasy is pictured on January 2, 2022, in Port Canaveral, Florida. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK