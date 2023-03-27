 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Disney begins laying off 7,000 employees, CEO Bob Iger announces

  • 0
Disney begins laying off 7,000 employees, CEO Bob Iger announces

Disney CEO Bob Iger, here in Hollywood, California in 2021, said on Monday his company will begin laying off staff starting this week.

 Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Disney CEO Bob Iger on Monday said his company will begin laying off staff starting this week, the first of three rounds of expected cuts following his announcement in February that the company would axe 7,000 jobs.

The cuts to Disney's global workforce are part of a multibillion-dollar cost-cutting initiative aimed at streamlining the company's operations in a period of media industry turmoil.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred