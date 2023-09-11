 Skip to main content
Disney and Charter strike last-minute ‘transformative’ deal to avoid ‘Monday Night Football’ blackout on ESPN

Disney and Charter strike last-minute 'transformative' deal to avoid 'Monday Night Football' blackout on ESPN

Disney and Charter Communications announced that the companies struck an agreement to end a closely watched carriage dispute, a move that will restore access to channels like ESPN and ABC to the nation's second largest cable television provider's nearly 15 million subscribers.

 Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — Disney and Charter Communications announced on Monday that the companies had struck a “transformative agreement” to end a closely watched carriage dispute, a move that will restore access to channels like ESPN and ABC to the nation’s second largest cable television provider’s nearly 15 million subscribers.

As part of the agreement, Disney will in the coming weeks provide the advertiser-supported offering of Disney+ to select Charter television packages. ESPN+ will be included for more premium subscriptions, as will ESPN’s forthcoming direct-to-consumer service.

