Dillingham Boulevard businesses concerned about HART utility relocation project

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's (HART) relocation of utility lines along Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi was scheduled to get underway on Monday.
But many area business owners said they have not been looking forward to it because they believe it will disrupt their businesses for the next several years.
Haps Flow, the owner of Haps Flow Tattoo Studio in Kalihi, said relocation is an option if construction heavily affects foot traffic.
“Small and local businesses are going to be hit hard by this. I am going to roll with the punches but if it gets too bad, I will eventually have to move my business unfortunately,” said Flow.
Flow said his shared parking lot is a one-way which will make traffic more confusing with all of the other one-ways and road closures. He said he will move his shop to Waikiki if his customers cannot get to him.
“Traffic is already a nightmare here. Restricting to a one-way lane on Dillingham Boulevard could turn customers away all together,” said Flow.
However, the owners of Wingstop on Dillingham Boulevard said they will open a take-out spot on the same strip because they believe the location will always have foot traffic.
"We're a franchise. We already have our image built up. People know Wingstop and people love Wingstop. We have a back entrance which definitely provides some comfort so we won’t have to deal with a crazy number of people trying to get in," said Wingstop Director of Operations Will Savage.
Nearby businesses are working with the City and County of Honolulu on any traffic issues the construction may bring – along with a possible forgiveness tax for those along the business corridor on Dillingham Boulevard.