DFS Waikiki reopens after three years of pandemic shut down

HONOLULU (Island News) -- The Duty Free Shop in Waikiki reopened on Thursday after three years of COVID-19 closures. More than 100 brands in beauty, watches, fashion, food, and more await eager shoppers.
"It's gorgeous and there's a variety of items and products I can't wait to check out. If there's samples, I'd love to sample everything!" said Yvonne Tai, who was visiting Hawaii from Canada.
Tai says she went nuts... buying nuts.
"I went HAM on the Kona Coffee nuts. The macadamia nuts, I love that. I just stocked up a lot. Like a squirrel," she laughed.
The store also supports local. There are 45 local vendors DFS works with. Bath and beauty aren't the only things it sells. There's also food, fashion, and kids' items.
Some 5,000 people pass through these aisles every day, according to DFS. It wants to make sure Hawaii residents know they can shop here too.
"Everybody can shop at DFS. You don't need a boarding pass or passport. And we actually cover sales tax," Chairman and CEO Benjamin Vuchot clarified.
DFS says it's dedicated to contributing to the local community. For the reopening of the Waikiki store, it partnered with Na Kama Kai to upcycle more than 70 locally sourced surfboards from the visual merchandising displays. These will eventually be donated to the youth programs of the local non-profit, whose mission is to help children foster a connection to the ocean and to teach ocean safety, conservation, and stewardship. It is also selling Maui Strong T-shirts across stores in U.S. with all proceeds to be donated to support the rebuilding of communities affected by the Maui fires.
Industry groups say they like that DFS' reopening created a lot of jobs. Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association President Mufi Hannemann said this contributes a lot to the economy, "at a time we need it most. Jobs, jobs, jobs."
Retail Merchants of Hawaii President Tina Yamaki attended Thursday's grand opening event and "saw a lot of familiar faces there. There's a lot of workers who used to work for DFS who came back. It was nice to see."
You don't need to have to be flying anywhere to shop here. DFS says it's providing your passport to a great retail experience.