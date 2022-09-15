DFS extends lease at Waikiki Galleria Tower in $150M deal with BlackSand Capital

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- DFS Group, a Hong Kong-based luxury travel retailer, has reached a $150.7 million deal with Honolulu-based real estate investment firm BlackSand Capital to extend its lease at the Waikiki Galleria Tower, the two companies confirmed to KITV4 on Thursday.
The deal involves DFS Group extending its lease by another 18 years. The retailer, which is owned by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, one of the most valuable companies in Europe, expects to make significant capital investments into its Waikiki store during the next few years.
DFS Group has been in Hawaii for more than six decades, and on Kalakaua Avenue for more than 20 years.
T Galleria by DFS Hawaii is located in the Waikiki Galleria Tower. The store suspended operations in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and plans to reopen in phases as renovations are completed.
BlackSand Capital purchased the Waikiki Galleria Tower in 2021 for $270 million, with redevelopment plans in the works.
Earlier this year, BlackSand Capital filed a lawsuit against DFS Group for nonpayment of millions of dollars in back rent and for the lack of renovations at the property. However, the two sides have been able to work out a deal to move forward.
“I am excited to reaffirm our presence in this vibrant and resilient destination, and to continue to provide visitors to Waikiki with world-class luxury products in an exceptional retail setting,” Benjamin Vuchot, chairman and CEO of DFS Group, said in a statement.
With the loosening of international travel restrictions to Hawaii, the airline industry is expecting strong demand from international travelers as flight services area steadily being restored.
“Kalakaua is one of the best retail corridors in the country and represents enormous potential for our local economy,” B.J. Kobayashi, chairman and CEO of BlackSand Capital, said in a statement. “Having DFS as an anchor tenant in Waikiki Galleria Tower will support our plans to create long-term jobs, contribute to the local economy and tax base, and continue smart growth of travel and tourism in Hawaii.”
