DFS extends lease at Waikiki Galleria Tower in $150M deal with BlackSand Capital

  • Updated
Waikiki Galleria Tower
Courtesy: DFS Group

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- DFS Group, a Hong Kong-based luxury travel retailer, has reached a $150.7 million deal with Honolulu-based real estate investment firm BlackSand Capital to extend its lease at the Waikiki Galleria Tower, the two companies confirmed to KITV4 on Thursday.

The deal involves DFS Group extending its lease by another 18 years. The retailer, which is owned by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, one of the most valuable companies in Europe, expects to make significant capital investments into its Waikiki store during the next few years.

