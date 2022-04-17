Developer of Hawaii Ocean Plaza gives update on project

HONOLULU (KITV)- The city of Honolulu has cited a development project for not taking care of its build site along Kapiolani Boulevard. The complaint involves the homeless visiting a two story building on the property, overgrown weeds and a broken fence. This comes as the developer missed key deadlines for permits.
In 2017, the plans for Hawaii Ocean Plaza were promising. The development program on the company's website shows $136 million in construction costs, a coffee shop, Chinese and Western restaurants, a hotel lobby, sky garden, and swimming pool. The land alone cost $65-million. More than 4 years later the property is still silent. Permits for the project have lapsed.
Developer Zhong Fang tells KITV4 in an email, the lapse happened for a reason. The company is re-designing the building. The original plan calls for 175 hotel rooms, but the developer feels hotels are operating at a loss right now. He says the new plan will replace the hotel with 30% more affordable housing. Previously there were only 33 affordable housing condo units. A member of HI Good Neighbor responded to the change. " What they should have done from the beginning is engage with the community and make sure what they are developing meets the community's needs.," said Tyler Dos Santos from HI Good Neighbor.
The statement from the developers also says new construction drawings should take a year, with construction happening the year after. "You know we're going to have to keep a careful eye on them to make sure, they meet their commitments," said Dos Santos.
After receiving the city's violation for the current disrepair of the property, Fang acknowledged some problems on the site. He says it may be the contractor, Sky Ala Moana, who did not clean up the site. The developers says they are now cleaning up sanitation and garbage at the location, and strengthening site maintenance and management. "If they want to be part of the community here they should take care of the property they own. Make sure it is well kept for neighbors and community members," said Dos Santos.
Fang says the revised project plan may include further benefits to the community.