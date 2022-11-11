 Skip to main content
Details revealed about sunken ship in Ala Wai Boat Harbor

  • Updated
  • 0
sunk ship

Crews spent late last night and into today, cleaning up the fuel spilt from the boat.

HONOLULU (KITV)- A nearly 80-foot boat now sits at the bottom of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

Crews spent Thursday night and all of Friday, cleaning up fuel spilt from the boat. The mechanic for the boat, the Princess Moana, says he and one other person were on the boat when this happened. They were trying to fix the boat at the time.

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers' attentions.

An error occurred