Details revealed about sunken ship in Ala Wai Boat Harbor

HONOLULU (KITV)- A nearly 80-foot boat now sits at the bottom of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.
Crews spent Thursday night and all of Friday, cleaning up fuel spilt from the boat. The mechanic for the boat, the Princess Moana, says he and one other person were on the boat when this happened. They were trying to fix the boat at the time.
Three days of hard work is now under water.
"Just a few days ago, I woke up at 4 a.m. to my phone having a bunch of messages saying there was a hole in the boat, and it was sinking. I came over because I could. We have been fighting to keep it from sinking ever since. We thought we were doing pretty good. The Fire Department and the coast guard were out here helping us. We thought we were doing pretty good, But I guess when we pumped the water out, the plug didn't hold and that was that,” said the ship’s mechanic Ross Reed.
The sunken ship has quite a history, dating back to its creation in the 1950’s. “It's an old military mine sweeper that's been converted into a regular pleasure boat now,” said Reed.
The ship’s not been much of a pleasure for the last few days, however. First the hole, which reed says he doesn't know where it came from. When the boat did finally go down on Thursday night, it spread fuel into the harbor.
“As far as the amount spilled, we're not sure. That is still under investigation. As far as how long they are going to be out there cleaning, responders will remain on scene until the project is cleaned up. Then we will investigate how much fuel is left in the water,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Wheldon James.
“That's the only thing. See if we had enough time, we would have got the fuel out,” said Reed. He says insurance will help pay the cost of raising the boat out of the water. They'll try to fix the boat at that time.
