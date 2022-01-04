Department of Labor investigation finds Honolulu business shortchanged employees

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 115 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1006 AM HST, radar indicated heavy showers moving over
Oahu from the southwest, primarily affecting leeward portions
of the island. While most of the showers are producing
rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, a recent downpour
in Lualualei dropped nearly an inch of rain in 15 minutes.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu, especially leeward areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 115 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that the Honolulu-based construction company Vladimir's Marble and Granite violated federal law by failing to fairly compensate their employees who worked overtime hours.
According to the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, the company did not pay employees working overtime the legally required time-and-a-half rate; sometimes even misclassifying employees as independent contractors in an attempt to skirt the law.
A total of nine employees were allegedly shortchanged by Vladimir's Marble and Granite. According to the Department of Labor’s press release, these violations centered on the company’s work at the Makali'i-at-Wailea luxury residential construction project in Maui.
The Makali'i-at-Wailea project is still featured on the website of Vladimir's Marble and Granite.
The investigation recovered $57,500 in back wages, $57,500 in liquidated damages, and $5,229 in civil penalties.
Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter hopes this investigation will stand as a warning to employers everywhere.
“Employers cannot improperly classify employees as independent contractors to evade federal labor laws. It is illegal to deny them required overtime pay and other benefits such as employer contributions to their social security benefits," said Trotter in a press release.
According to the Department of Labor, the Wage and Hour Division has conducted 9,147 investigations into the construction industry since 2019, and recovered over $119,000,000 for employees nationwide.