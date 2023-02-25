Demand for medical assistants in Hawaii continues to grow

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Health officials in Hawaii continue to fight the shortage of essential workers in the field.
Hawaii Pacific Health is partnered with all public Dept. of Education high schools to pull high school seniors into a medical assistant program.
100% of all students admitted in the Hawaii Pacific Health's Medical Assistant Program obtained their national certification since the program launched in 2018.
Tuition is free. There are no prerequisites and the program is two semesters long.
“Healthcare is a large industry with a spectrum of all types of interests and passions. Our goal was to create a sustainable program to provide local students the opportunity to gain knowledge and skills for employment,” said Shelli Ihori, director of Workforce Development, HPH.
Upon graduation, these students are given first consideration for employment at any HPH facility. Pay starts at $21/hour for Medical Assistants.
Like nurses, Hawaii has a large need for medical assistants.
"Back when we started, local medical assistant schools discontinued their MA programs due to loss of accreditation and other economic issues so collectively that was over 200 medical assistants the community needed,” said Ihori.
Having more medical assistants means clinics can extend their services like allowing patients with symptoms to come in.
"When you go to see your doctor, the person that checks you in and does your vaccines are medical assistants. We do vaccines, take vital signs, take your blood pressure and so on," said Shaylynn Kiyota, medical assistant at Straub Medical Center.
Kioyta said she was recently recruited to be an instructor for the 2023-24 Medical Assistant program.
HPH officials said around 50% of high school students in Hawaii do not go to college immediately and their target is those students.